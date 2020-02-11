The 10 best romantic films that you have probably never seen before

Everyone loves a dramatic roller coaster. Whether it is a comedy, fiction, action or the good old drama with a little bit of everything, romantic films never cease to amaze. Whether you are a truck driver dating or planning your next date, it is always a good idea to watch a romantic movie together. For farmers who enjoy an epic love story, unraveling always ensures a perfect date.

Top 10 romantic movies to watch

For those who want to enjoy the best romantic movies of all time, here’s a list of the movies that should be on the watch list.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Fighting against personal demons and alcohol is never easy, especially if you try to help the struggling person you love to become famous. That’s exactly what Jackson and Ally have to overcome if they want to stay together.

Love, Actually (2003)

Seeing one couple dealing with their love life is simply not enough. Sometimes love has to take a few crazy turns. And in this case, eight totally different couples set out on a journey to get their love life back on track just before Christmas.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Love can bloom in the strangest moments. The summer of 1983 will be an unforgettable event for Elio and Oliver. Their passionate and intense first love must overcome the age difference of 7 years.

The Vow (2012)

Nothing is more painful than your partner forgetting you completely. This is a true story based on the tragic but inspiring love story of Krickett and Kim Carpenter that has shaken millions.

If Only (2004)

Ian, a successful businessman, loses the love of his life in a fatal car accident to find out that he has a miraculous second chance. Try to show again how much she means to him.

Love and basketball (2000)

Can love overwhelm the desires to become the greatest basketball champions, or will competitiveness prevail? Quincy and Monica have a lot to do before they are ready to remain committed.

Princess Bride (1987)

Love must conquer all evil, and the prince is the only one who can save his only true love, the most beautiful woman in Florin’s kingdom.

Serendipity (2001)

A beautiful British lady and a handsome New Yorker decide to leave their love in the hands of fate, hoping that they will be together again years later.

Sweet November (2001)

Sara and Nelson decide to spend November together, without an idea that this relationship will change their lives.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Henry cannot control his power and notices that he is floating over time. In the midst of chaos, he meets Claire, the love of his love. But he is cursed to be with her until the next time he floats through time.

Conclusion

Every film on this list has a unique charm and story. Choosing the perfect one has never been easier. Regardless of the choice, they are all perfect. So grab your partner, prepare the tissues and get ready to cry.