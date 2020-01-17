That's why you shouldn't stay in your truck when you're at sea

Nine trucks overturned and 22 vehicles were damaged during strong winds aboard the P&O European Causeway ferry between Northern Ireland and Scotland in 2018 (Image: PA)

Truck investigators are putting lives at risk by ignoring international regulations and staying in their cabins at sea.

The investigation of the “whole industry” issue began after an incident saw nine heavy vehicles overturned and 22 cars damaged by strong winds aboard a ferry in 2018.

At least six drivers had remained in their cabins on vehicle decks during the crossing of the European P&O Causeway between Larne, Northern Ireland and Cairnryan, Scotland.

Four drivers were in trucks that overturned and one had to be released by emergency services at the ports of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Division of Marine Accident Investigation (MAIB) said that drivers who remained in their vehicles during the passage of the ferry, in violation of international regulations and company policy, were not uncommon.

Andrew Moll, chief marine accident inspector, said: ‘The MAIB investigation identified that the predicted weather conditions had not been sufficiently taken into account when establishing the ship’s course, or when applying moorings to cargo vehicles loaded on board.

Investigation The investigation further highlighted the problem of cargo drivers who remain in their cabins on the vehicle’s deck when the ferry is at sea.

‘Drivers who remain in their vehicles not only put themselves at risk, but also put other passengers and anyone who has to rescue them at risk.

“Perhaps, most importantly, crucial emergency responses, such as a fire, can be delayed until all passengers are taken into account.”

He said he had written to the top managers of all ferry companies operating in the United Kingdom to highlight the danger of drivers staying in their taxis.

Moll said he hoped he could “encourage them to adopt a collective approach to eliminate this dangerous practice.”