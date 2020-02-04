Thappad trailer on How’s the hype? BLOCKBUSTER OR Lackluster? Vote now!

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are back with another blunt drama that raises an important question. Often, in marriages, people ignore the issue of a husband who slaps his wife as “trivial.” It doesn’t look like something important or problematic on a large scale. Even the poster had a text that said: “Thappad – Bas Itni Si Baat?”

Taapsee Pannu has always been associated with good movies. Whether by acting in Badla or Game Over, the actress has demonstrated her acting skills as a boss. Now taking another exciting movie titled Thappad, Taapsee will surely leave the audience speechless.

The creators of the movie released the first poster of the movie yesterday and we have to say it was quite impressive. Taapsee took his social networks and shared the poster with his fans. She captioned her post as: “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook. “

The poster shows Taapsee receiving a slap and will leave you intrigued about how the movie will look. The poster had a stimulating context that said: “Thappad: Bas itni si baat?”, Which was quite touching and said a lot about the film.

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?

Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Thappad boasts of having a cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor and already looks promising after the poster’s release.

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Based on domestic violence, Thappad launches on February 28, 2020.

