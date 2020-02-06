Thanks to the new “streaming” software, apps can use less storage space on your phone

Researchers have developed software that reduces the amount of space used by apps on a smartphone and allows users to continue downloading the apps they want without first deleting them. Photo credit: Jamayal Tanweer

If you resort to deleting apps when your phone’s storage space is full, researchers have a solution.

New software “streams” data and code resources from a cloud server to an app when needed, so that the app can only use the storage space on a phone that it needs at one point in time.

“It’s like Netflix movies aren’t on a computer. They’re streamed to you while you watch them,” said Saurabh Bagchi, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue University and director of the Resilient Infrastructure Center, Systems and processes.

“Here, the application components, such as extensive videos or graphics or code paths, are streamed immediately, despite the errors and slowdowns that are possible in a mobile network.”

The Bagchi team showed in a study how the “AppStreamer” software reduces the memory requirement for popular game apps on an Android device by at least 85%.

The software seamlessly mixes data between an app and a cloud server without stopping the game. Most of the study participants noticed no differences in their gaming experience while using the AppStreamer app.

Because AppStreamer works for these memory-hungry game apps, it could work for other apps that typically take up a lot less space, Bagchi said. With the software, the app itself can also be downloaded to a phone faster.

The researchers will present their findings on February 18th at the 17th International Conference on Embedded Wireless Systems and Networking in Lyon, France. The conference organizers selected this study as one of three top papers.

AppStreamer is a type of software called middleware that sits between the apps on a device and the operating system.

The middleware automatically predicts when data should be retrieved from a cloud server. AT&T Labs Research provided data from cellular networks for this study to evaluate what bandwidth AppStreamer use and how much energy it would consume.

AppStreamer could help phones better support 5G connectivity – high-speed wireless networks that allow devices to download movies in seconds and do other data-intensive tasks much faster than the 4G networks currently available for most phones.

Using AppStreamer on a 5G network would mean that an app is downloaded immediately, runs faster, and takes up little space on a phone.

The researchers also developed AppStreamer to use edge computing, which stores and sends data from edge servers. These servers, located in places like cell phone towers, are closer to a device compared to the cloud. The shorter distance shortens the time to download data.

Bagchi’s laboratory explores ways to make edge computing more reliable. Bagchi wrote about these challenges in a recently published article Notices from the ACM,

The researchers believe that AppStreamer isn’t just for phones. In order for self-driving cars to react more reliably to their surroundings, they have to reliably retrieve data from servers within milliseconds. Middleware like AppStreamer could possibly provide this functionality through edge computing in a 5G network.

Computer servers can now retrieve data much faster

AppStreamer: Reduce the storage requirements of mobile games through predictive streaming, arXiv: 2001.08169 (cs.OS) arxiv.org/abs/2001.08169

Purdue University

