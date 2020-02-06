‘Thanks to all of India’: PM Modi greets Bodo Accord during Mega Rally in Kokrajhar in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the signing of the Bodo agreement as the beginning of a new era of peace for the Northeast and never said on Friday that the darkness of violence will creep in again when he addressed a mega meeting in Assams Kokrajhar.

“I welcome the people who were part of the Bodoland movement in the Indian mainstream,” the prime minister told the lakhs meeting of people in his first visit to Assam since his re-election in May last year.

The Bodo agreement was signed by the government on 27 January with four factions from the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and a social group to end three decades long uprising in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), now renamed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The new agreement is considered to be more complete and broader than the previous two agreements with Bodo groups in 1993 and 2003.

Modi called the deal a victory for peace and said his government had agreed to every requirement in the deal and now the development of the region will have the greatest focus. He said that according to the agreement Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special development package to help the Bodos, and assured that every right, culture, language will be protected.

“The whole of India thanks you (Bodo tribes) and celebrates with you. That is because you have all agreed to live in peace and to contribute to a stronger India. You have all chosen peace and light, “he said to the cheering crowd.

Modi promised that his government would not “return the darkness of terrorism to Assam” and said that no civilian will die of violence in this region.

“Never again will a brother, sister, mother or father ever lose a family member. Mothers whose children have returned from the wilderness bless me today. So many families have been reconciled, “he said.

The prime minister said he had never seen such a large gathering and perhaps called it the largest political gathering ever in India since independence. “I saw from the helicopter. Even from the air, this huge gathering looked like a sea of ​​people. I feel humble to see such a big turnout and to bless us. ”

He also slipped into a jibe aimed at congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in response to his “danda” comment that triggered a political storm. “Some people talk about beating me with sticks, but why should I be afraid if I have such huge support from you,” he said.

The rally comes in the background of widespread protests against the Citizenship Change Act, which has made the state soothing since December. The prime minister had to cancel two previous visits to the state in December and January.

But signing the peace agreement offers the ruling party an opportunity to regain some support. The AASU, which led the anti-CAA protests, also decided not to protest against Modi’s visit in solidarity with the Bodo people celebrating the signing of the agreement. Kokrajhar also falls under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which is exempt from the authority of CAA.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.