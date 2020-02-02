Salman Khan has been a superhero in himself when it comes to box office numbers. But, he as Indiana Jones of Bollywood, how is that for a thought? He has been ruling the BO game over the years and is currently preparing for the new version of Outlaws Prabhudheva titled Radhe.

Rumors say that Bhai is ready to be Indiana Jones of Bollywood and here is a source close to noon that reports the same: “The Salman Khan team is using the popular action hero [solo] as a point of reference. The film will be inspired by the original, but it is not a direct adaptation. “

THAN! Salman Khan will soon be Indiana Jones of Bollywood?

The source also adds: “Several features will be changed. There is a conscious effort not to replicate any of Salman’s characteristic characters: Chulbul Pandey [Dabangg] or Tiger [Tiger Zinda Hai], “the source adds. The hero leads a dual life, explains the sources and says:” He leads a life exciting parallel, which is a way to escape the boredom of its own existence. But the paternal problems of the original character will remain. “

According to reports, Salman has been filming in Goa for his next release, Radhe. Salman will once again be a policeman in Radhe, led by Prabhudheva.

The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted, who saw him play an undercover cop, and the recent Dabangg 3, where he rehearsed his popular avatar of Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Radhe is scheduled to reach the screens in Eid 2020.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!