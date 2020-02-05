THAN! Does Shehnaaz Gill accept FAKE love for Sidharth Shukla for the game?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, has been in the headlines for its bubbly and peculiar nature. But more than that, Shehnaaz has been making news due to his growing closeness with contestant and actor Sidharth Shukla.

While Shehaaz has always claimed to be loyal to Shukla, netizens have often pointed out how he left the actor when he needs her most. During the recent media interaction session at Bigg Boss’ house, Shehnaaz burst into tears after the media questioned her about her friendship with Shukla and the intention behind it.

Bigg Boss 13: WHAT! Does Shehnaaz Gill accept FAKE love for Sidharth Shukla for the game?

The journalists were seen questioning Shehnaaz saying that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then sits with those who belong to the rival group. Journalists questioned Shehnaaz asking if his “friendship” with Shukla was genuine or just for the game. And to everyone’s surprise, Shehnaaz accepts that he is doing it for the game!

Yes, guys, they read it! Sidharth Shukla is shown arguing with a watery-eyed Shehnaaz in the bathroom for himself.

Shehnaaz is seen talking with Rashami Desai. She tells Rashami: “Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don’t want this kind of fame in the media).”

