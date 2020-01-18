2019 was undoubtedly the year of the Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith. An actor with two cracks last year in the form of an action drama, Viswasam and a drama in the courtroom, Nerkonda Paarvai, hit the ball from the ground.

The versatile actor accidentally tells his next one, his name is Valimai. Superstar Tamil has been appearing on the Internet in the past few days along with several images along with Kanchipuram police forces.

Valimai: The latest photos of Thala Ajith with Tamil Nadu Police set up an Internet fire

If the news is to be believed, the Kanchipuram police force called on actor Viswasam to provide important lessons on helicopter use.

After the training session, Ajith also featured a couple of great shots with courageous officers, after which it did not take too much time for the actor’s fans to take pictures of their favorite Internet stars viral.

#Valimai | #Thala | #ThalaAjith ✨ pic.twitter.com/iILpuU6HKp

– தல RIDER🔥 (MSD) 😎 (@ANILS_vettai) January 18, 2020

The Last Clicks of Our Cheif Invisible #ThalaAJITH #Valimai pic.twitter.com/NthYWwwWD2

– AJITH GIRLS FANS CLUB (@AjithGirlsFC) January 16, 2020

#ThalaAjith #Thala #Valimai pic.twitter.com/dwqWMf6lGb

– Hari Alex (@ HariAlex1) January 16, 2020

Speaking of Ajith Valimai, Ajith assumes the role of a police officer in the action thriller.

Thala Ajith is funded by producer Boney Kapoor under the auspices of Bayview Projects LLP.

It will be the second time the actor, director and producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H. Vinin and Boney Kapoora come together on a film project after Nerkonda Paarvai.

The lead lady and the rest of the film have yet to be completed. Although there are reports that the creators are approaching Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for the lead role over Ajith, the creators have not yet confirmed anything.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!