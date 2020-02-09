Thailand shoots: soldier killed 26 people in shopping mall shooting house deal

A Thai soldier launched a shooting in which at least 26 people were killed – including a 13-year-old boy – and injuring 57 others because he was angry with a “house deal,” the country’s leader said.
The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha, told reporters Sunday that the soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, was involved in a land conflict with a relative of his commander.
“It was a personal conflict … about a home deal,” Chan-ocha said during a press conference in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, where the attack took place on Saturday.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
He added: “It is unprecedented in Thailand and I want this to be the last time this crisis has occurred.”
Hundreds of shoppers were in the Terminal 21 shopping center in town when Thomma drove a stolen truck into the building, armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/26
Thai soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 26 people – including a 13-year-old boy – and injured 57 others at a shooting in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.
EPA / Terminal 21 shopping center
2/26
The suspect Thai soldier with a rifle in the Terminal 21 shopping center after he had attacked his commander, guns and ammunition. He then fled to the mall and opened fire there
Facebook / AFP via Getty
3/26 Thai security forces seek cover behind an ambulance while chasing after the shooter hidden in a shopping mall
Hundreds of shoppers were in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in town when Thomma entered a stolen Humvee into the building, armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal
Reuters
4/26
Soldiers evacuate a hostage from a mass shooting scene
EPA
5/26
The attacker was shot and killed by Thai security forces after a deadlock of 18 hours
Reuters
6/26
Shoppers flee active shooter at shopping mall
7/26
Armed commando soldiers carry a person from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center
AP
8/26
The Crime Suppression Department of the Thai Royal Police has issued a wanted poster stating that it is wanted in connection with a deadly attack
Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty
9/26
Soldiers cover rescue workers
Reuters
10/26
People evacuated from the mall by members of security forces
Thai Crime Suppression Bureau through Reuters
11/26
Thai soldiers are outside the Terminal 21 shopping center
AFP via Getty
12/26
People on their way to an exit from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center guarded by armed police
AP / Crime Suppression Division
13/26
People are running away from the mall
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
14/26
Reuters
15/26
AP
16/26
People are running away from the mall
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
17/26
Bullet holes on the window of a car
Reuters
18/26
Jakrapanth Thommaposted on Facebook during the attack
Facebook / AFP via Getty
19/26
A woman is running to shelter
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
20/26
Getty Images
21/26
Shooting a fire in the compound
Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty
22/26
Thai security forces gather in Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission to stop a soldier on a rampage after a massive shooting
Reuters
23/26
A soldier leaves Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission
Reuters
24/26
Thai mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting in Korat
Getty
25/26
A man is holding a candle at a wake
Getty
26/26
People capture flowers at a wake
AFP via Getty Images
1/26
Thai soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 26 people – including a 13-year-old boy – and injured 57 others at a shooting in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.
EPA / Terminal 21 shopping center
2/26
The suspect Thai soldier with a rifle in the Terminal 21 shopping center after he had attacked his commander, guns and ammunition. He then fled to the mall and opened fire there
Facebook / AFP via Getty
3/26 Thai security forces seek cover behind an ambulance while chasing after the shooter hidden in a shopping mall
Hundreds of shoppers were in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in town when Thomma entered a stolen Humvee into the building, armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal
Reuters
4/26
Soldiers evacuate a hostage from a mass shooting scene
EPA
5/26
The attacker was shot and killed by Thai security forces after a deadlock of 18 hours
Reuters
6/26
Shoppers flee active shooter at shopping mall
7/26
Armed commando soldiers carry a person from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center
AP
8/26
The Crime Suppression Department of the Thai Royal Police has issued a wanted poster stating that it is wanted in connection with a deadly attack
Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty
9/26
Soldiers cover rescue workers
Reuters
10/26
People evacuated from the mall by members of security forces
Thai Crime Suppression Bureau through Reuters
11/26
Thai soldiers are outside the Terminal 21 shopping center
AFP via Getty
12/26
People on their way to an exit from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center guarded by armed police
AP / Crime Suppression Division
13/26
People are running away from the mall
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
14/26
Reuters
15/26
AP
16/26
People are running away from the mall
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
17/26
Bullet holes on the window of a car
Reuters
18/26
Jakrapanth Thommaposted on Facebook during the attack
Facebook / AFP via Getty
19/26
A woman is running to shelter
Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters
20/26
Getty Images
21/26
Shooting a fire in the compound
Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty
22/26
Thai security forces gather in Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission to stop a soldier on a rampage after a massive shooting
Reuters
23/26
A soldier leaves Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission
Reuters
24/26
Thai mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting in Korat
Getty
25/26
A man is holding a candle at a wake
Getty
26/26
People capture flowers at a wake
AFP via Getty Images
A survivor, Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, said: “It was frightening because I occasionally heard a shot … we waited a long time for the police to help us for many hours.”
The attacker was shot and killed by Thai security forces after a deadlock of 18 hours. Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said that Thomma, a sniper, stole two guns, an M60 machine gun and 770 rounds of ammunition from the arsenal, the Bangkok Post reported.
Reportedly, Thomma also killed his commander and a guard to steal the weapons.
During his rampage, Thomma posted updates on Facebook before the social media platform stopped its account.
view more
He said, “Death is inevitable for everyone.”
Later he added another message in which he complained about his cramps and asked: “Should I give up?”
Facebook said in a statement: “There is no place on Facebook for people who commit these atrocities, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”
The forensic police are said to have begun to collect evidence at the mall, which remains deposited while the authorities conduct their investigations.
Only the best news in your inbox
Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, has a population of around 250,000 people. It is one of the less visited areas among the nearly million annual tourists of Thailand.
Additional reporting by agencies
.