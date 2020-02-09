Thailand shoots: soldier killed 26 people in shopping mall shooting house deal

A Thai soldier launched a shooting in which at least 26 people were killed – including a 13-year-old boy – and injuring 57 others because he was angry with a “house deal,” the country’s leader said.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha, told reporters Sunday that the soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, was involved in a land conflict with a relative of his commander.

“It was a personal conflict … about a home deal,” Chan-ocha said during a press conference in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, where the attack took place on Saturday.

He added: “It is unprecedented in Thailand and I want this to be the last time this crisis has occurred.”

Hundreds of shoppers were in the Terminal 21 shopping center in town when Thomma drove a stolen truck into the building, armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal.

1/26

Thai soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 26 people – including a 13-year-old boy – and injured 57 others at a shooting in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.

EPA / Terminal 21 shopping center

2/26

The suspect Thai soldier with a rifle in the Terminal 21 shopping center after he had attacked his commander, guns and ammunition. He then fled to the mall and opened fire there

Facebook / AFP via Getty

3/26 Thai security forces seek cover behind an ambulance while chasing after the shooter hidden in a shopping mall

Hundreds of shoppers were in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in town when Thomma entered a stolen Humvee into the building, armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal

Reuters

4/26

Soldiers evacuate a hostage from a mass shooting scene

EPA

5/26

The attacker was shot and killed by Thai security forces after a deadlock of 18 hours

Reuters

6/26

Shoppers flee active shooter at shopping mall

twitter

7/26

Armed commando soldiers carry a person from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center

AP

8/26

The Crime Suppression Department of the Thai Royal Police has issued a wanted poster stating that it is wanted in connection with a deadly attack

Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty

9/26

Soldiers cover rescue workers

Reuters

10/26

People evacuated from the mall by members of security forces

Thai Crime Suppression Bureau through Reuters

11/26

Thai soldiers are outside the Terminal 21 shopping center

AFP via Getty

12/26

People on their way to an exit from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center guarded by armed police

AP / Crime Suppression Division

13/26

People are running away from the mall

Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters

14/26

Reuters

15/26

AP

16/26

People are running away from the mall

Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters

17/26

Bullet holes on the window of a car

Reuters

18/26

Jakrapanth Thommaposted on Facebook during the attack

Facebook / AFP via Getty

19/26

A woman is running to shelter

Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters

20/26

Getty Images

21/26

Shooting a fire in the compound

Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty

22/26

Thai security forces gather in Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission to stop a soldier on a rampage after a massive shooting

Reuters

23/26

A soldier leaves Terminal 21 shopping center after completing their mission

Reuters

24/26

Thai mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting in Korat

Getty

25/26

A man is holding a candle at a wake

Getty

26/26

People capture flowers at a wake

AFP via Getty Images

A survivor, Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, said: “It was frightening because I occasionally heard a shot … we waited a long time for the police to help us for many hours.”

The attacker was shot and killed by Thai security forces after a deadlock of 18 hours. Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said that Thomma, a sniper, stole two guns, an M60 machine gun and 770 rounds of ammunition from the arsenal, the Bangkok Post reported.

Reportedly, Thomma also killed his commander and a guard to steal the weapons.

During his rampage, Thomma posted updates on Facebook before the social media platform stopped its account.

He said, “Death is inevitable for everyone.”

Later he added another message in which he complained about his cramps and asked: “Should I give up?”

Facebook said in a statement: “There is no place on Facebook for people who commit these atrocities, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”

The forensic police are said to have begun to collect evidence at the mall, which remains deposited while the authorities conduct their investigations.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, has a population of around 250,000 people. It is one of the less visited areas among the nearly million annual tourists of Thailand.

Additional reporting by agencies

