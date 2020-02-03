Thailand says new medication cocktail successfully treated Coronavirus in Chinese patient in 48 hours

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors had administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry’s daily press briefing.

Bangkok: A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after being treated with a cocktail of antiviral drugs that were used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand’s health ministry said Sunday.

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors had administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry’s daily press briefing.

“The laboratory result from positive for the coronavirus turned negative within 48 hours,” Kriengsak said.

“Because she was exhausted earlier, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later.”

The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, antivirals used to treat HIV, Kriengsak said, and added the ministry pending research results to prove the findings.

The news comes when the new virus claimed its first life outside of China – a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines – while the death toll in China has risen above 300.

Thailand has so far discovered 19 confirmed cases of the virus that is believed to have come from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been closed.

That is the second highest number of cases outside of China, with an admission of 20 in Japan.

So far, eight patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while 11 remain in the hospital.

In a video released Sunday, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a patient from Wuhan who had recovered from the corona virus and talked to her in Mandarin while thanking him and the medical staff.

Thai authorities try to find a balance between incoming Chinese visitors and the economic needs of the tourism industry, which is highly dependent on arrivals from the mainland.

Support messages in English, Chinese and Thai with the message “Our heart to Wuhan” were plastered in a Bangkok shopping mall that is popular with tourists.

The majority of confirmed cases were Chinese visitors to Thailand, but on Thursday the kingdom registered its first human-to-human transmission when a Thai taxi driver was diagnosed.

The taxi driver had not traveled to China, but may have had contact with tourists.

The government of Thailand is also fighting public criticism that it was slow to evacuate dozens of its citizens from Hubei Province, at the center of the outbreak.

Anutin said that evacuation would happen on Tuesday and that the returnees would stay in quarantine for 14 days.

