Thailand refuses access to Holland America cruise ship with zero coronavirus cases

The Dutch flagship sailed west on Tuesday morning, 96 km (60 miles) off the southern coast of Vietnam, according to data from the Marine Traffic Ship Tracking website.



Reuters

Last updated: 11 February 2020, 10:56 am IST

Bangkok / Hanoi: Thailand has refused to board passengers of Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam, said the Health Minister on Tuesday, the newest country to send it away amid fears of the corona virus, despite no confirmed infections on board.

Holland America, owned by the Miami-based Carnival Corp, said Monday that passengers would get off in Bangkok on February 13 and that there was no reason to believe that someone on board had the virus.

“I gave orders. Permission to dock denied,” said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a Facebook post.

The coronavirus that emerged last month in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has caused chaos in Asia and beyond with many flights suspended, disrupted companies and restrictions on access imposed by governments trying to ward off the spread.

It has also destroyed the world of luxury cruises.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers and crew on board, has been quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 135 coronavirus cases discovered on the Carnival Corp. ship.

The World Dream cruise ship was delayed in Hong Kong for days after it was linked to three things, but all passengers and crew later tested negative and were allowed to disembark.

The virus has killed more than 1,000 people – all but three in China – and infected more than 40,000, most in China but with 319 cases in 24 other countries and territories.

The Westerdam was already sent away from various countries, including Japan and the Philippines, amid fears of the virus.

