Thai soldier killed after at least 26 people were shot in the mall

A Thai soldier accused of killing more than 26 people and injuring 57 others was shot by the police to end a 12-hour human hunt, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Sunday.

Military officials previously announced that the gunman had been killed on Sunday morning. According to official information, the attacker was “shot” around 9:00 am local time (9:00 pm ET Saturday).

The standoff began on Saturday after the shooter fired first at a military site and then at Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat.

Hectic scenes from the mall overnight showed heavily armed Thai soldiers trying to get scared shoppers to safety.

News from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickups and cars as security guards moved around the mall.

The Thai authorities said the gunman was probably an army submarine. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer in the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion, said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman for the Department of Defense.

“In general, any military (officer) would be good at weapons, but this man certainly has more skills,” he said.

The armed man’s motive was not immediately clear, military officials said.

According to spokesman Tantravanich, the incident started after the shooter had an argument with his superior on Saturday and had finally shot and killed him.

Then he took his superior’s gun and fired on his colleagues, Tantravanich said. It was not immediately known if any other military personnel were killed.

The soldier stole other weapons, including at least a machine gun and a military humvee. Tantravanich was unable to confirm the number of weapons and ammunition.

After leaving the military base, the gunman drove to the mall and shot civilians along the way, Tantravanich said.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the death toll found by the Thai authorities.