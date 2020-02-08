Thai soldier killed after at least 21 people were shot in the mall

A Thai soldier accused of killing more than 21 people and injuring 33 others has been killed, ending an 12-hour hunt, military officials said on Sunday.

Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, announced that the gunman was dead on Sunday morning.

The circumstances of his death are currently not confirmed.

The standoff began on Saturday after the shooter fired first at a military site and then at Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat.

Hectic scenes from the mall overnight showed heavily armed Thai soldiers trying to get scared shoppers to safety.

News from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickups and cars as security guards moved around the mall.

The Thai authorities said the gunman was probably an army submarine. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer in the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion, said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman for the Department of Defense.

“In general, any military (officer) would be good at weapons, but this man certainly has more skills,” he said.

The armed man’s motive was not immediately clear, military officials said.

