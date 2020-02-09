Thai soldier holed up in shopping mall after killing 21 shot

Jakrapanth also spent his shooting through Facebook messages that mapped the attack from the army barracks in the city to the mall, where an unknown number of shoppers were trapped.

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand): A Thai soldier who killed 21 people during a shooting and was locked up in a shopping mall on Sunday morning was shot.

Full firefights sounded before dawn, hours after the Thai security forces stormed the ground floor of Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – where the shooter stood, armed with assault weapons stolen from its barracks.

When the police entered the mall, numerous bewildered and terrified shoppers fled a bloody rage that the shooter forwarded through Facebook messages.

The last victim was a police officer who participated in a 3-hour raid to force the shooter, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. “He was hit and unfortunately he couldn’t make it”, says Anutin, Thailand’s health minister.

Shocked evacuees told how an ordinary Saturday shopping day in the busy shopping center descended in horror as the shooter entered.

“It was like a dream … I am grateful that I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, explained that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall while hearing the gunfire. “I am so sorry for those who died … (and) the people who are still imprisoned.”

The attacker was identified as a junior army officer – Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma.

Automatic gunfire sounded just before dawn as ambulances prepared to evacuate the wounded in an attack whose motives remain unclear. So far, 31 people have been injured, with four seriously injured, Anutin added.

While shoppers were running to the exits at the end of Saturday, police urged evacuees to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor about the fear that the gunmen could hide among the desperate crowd.

A volunteer rescue worker told of a bloody scene of horror after his team carried four corpses to the hospital.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP.

“I just feel so sad. He’s a soldier, he shouldn’t have shot at unarmed people.”

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at the home of a high-ranking officer and then at the nearby barracks, before driving an army vehicle to the city center.

There the shooter used weapons from the military arsenal to unleash the massacre in the center of the city.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

During the day, Jakrapanth posted images of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” while he made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

A Facebook spokesperson said, “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

The city is home to one of the largest barracks in Thailand, a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

The nation also has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings in courthouses last year renewed concerns about gun violence.

