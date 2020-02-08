Thai soldier holed up in shopping mall after killing 20; Live-streamed disaster, wrote “No one can escape death”

Crime Supression Division police urged fleeing shoppers to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor “and authorities will evacuate you”.



Last updated: February 8, 2020, 11:37 PM IST

Bangkok: Dozens of terrified shoppers were evacuated from a Thai mall early on Sunday when armed police said they had taken control of the ground floor of the complex by an armed man who killed at least 20 people.

But the authorities have not provided clear details about the attacker’s whereabouts – a junior army officer named Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma.

There were fears that the shooter could try to hide among the panicked crowds.

Crime Supression Division police urged fleeing shoppers to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor “and authorities will evacuate you”.

Previously, Jakrapanth spent his shooting through Facebook posts that charted the attack from an army barrack to the mall where an unknown number of shoppers were trapped.

Hospitals across the country are bracing themselves for a grim night.

“There are about 20 dead,” said Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

“Police, military commanders, and sharp shooters surround Terminal 21,” he said.

The Thai Minister of Health said that reporters around 10 people were already in a ‘serious condition’ in the hospital.

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at a nearby barracks.

“He stole an army vehicle and drove to the city center,” police Lieutenant Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

There the shooter used weapons from the army arsenal to bring massacre to a city center as he entered the Terminal 21 shopping center.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Jakrapanth’s motive remains unclear.

But he posted pictures of himself all day and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place, including “should I surrender?” and “no one can escape death”.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” and made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove all violations of the content of this attack as soon as we become aware of this.”

Army in place

A witness who was in the mall before the attack told AFP that the mall was full of shoppers for a weekend.

“There were many people in the mall today,” said a 32-year-old from the city, who asked for anonymity.

“I was pretty shocked when I found out, because I left the mall not long before that.”

Street lighting under the mall was turned off when army and police units closed the Terminal 21 mall.

The city – better known as Korat – is home to one of Thailand’s largest barracks in a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

Thailand has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world.

Several recordings in courthouses at the end of last year renewed concerns about armed violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In another high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was murdered among three people in Thailand when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing on a land conflict.

