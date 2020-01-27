Thai leader calms nation over containment of China outbreak

BEIJING –

20:10

Thailand’s prime minister has spoken on television to reassure citizens that his government is taking all possible measures to counter the outbreak of a fatal pneumonia virus in China.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha spoke on Monday as public concern increased after eight cases of the virus were confirmed in the country, including seven visitors from China and one Thai.

So far, the authorities “had 100% control of the situation, but we shouldn’t be carefree”.

The Prime Minister said that “appropriate measures” have been taken to control the outbreak, including surveillance at the country’s five international airports.

Chinese health officials said the new corona virus infected 2,744 people and killed 80 people at midnight on Sunday.

19:30

According to the German Foreign Minister, his country is considering evacuating its citizens from Wuhan, the city in central China, where an outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus has occurred, killing 80 people so far.

Heiko Maas told reporters on Monday that the federal government’s crisis response committee would shortly meet with medical experts to assess the situation. The Foreign Ministry is currently advising the Germans to refrain from or postpone “unnecessary trips” to China.

He said the German embassy was in contact with its citizens in Wuhan, of whom a spokeswoman mentioned about 90 people. The fair says: “We are examining and preparing for all options.”

A consular team is expected to arrive in Wuhan late Monday to support the Germans there.

19:15

The Malaysian government has announced plans to ban travelers from central China’s Wuhan city and other parts of the surrounding Hubei province.

A statement by the Prime Minister on Monday said Malaysia would stop issuing visas to Chinese travelers from these areas.

The statement states that the decision was made after consultations with experts and on the recommendation of the World Health Organization.

Normal visa procedures will resume as soon as the “situation is normal again”.

The government also warned people against spreading false information that could alert the public.

18:45

According to the official Mongolian news agency, the country’s cabinet closed border crossings with China on Monday and suspended university classes to prevent the spread of a new viral disease.

There are no confirmed cases of coronaviruses in Mongolia that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and have now spread to at least a dozen countries. However, the Montsame news agency said the cabinet has cited the “high risk” of spreading the disease across the country’s southern border.

The cabinet also ordered public tours, children’s play areas, and other public activities in the sprawling, sparsely populated North Asian nation to close.

According to the report, the border crossings to China were closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Universities and other higher education institutions were closed until March 2nd. This followed an earlier order that public schools and kindergartens be closed Monday through March 2nd.

