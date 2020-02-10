Thaawarchand Gehlot deceived LS about issue of reservation, will move privilege against him: congress

New Delhi: The congress Monday accused Union Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot of misleading Lok Sabha on the issue of reservation and said it would move a privilege motion against him.

The congress said it would organize protests and agitations at district level in the coming weeks on the issue of “exposing” the Modi government conspiracy to end reservation “for planned cabinets, planned tribes, and other backward classes.”

Congress Secretary-General (Organization) KC Venugopal said it is a clear agenda for the BJP to limit and reverse the reservation for SCs / STs and claim that the RSS has been sabotaging the reservation for these suppressed sections for years.

“Congress party has decided to move a privilege motion against … Gehlot,” he told reporters.

“The minister has misled the House. We will certainly oppose the privilege movement against him,” he said.

The government informed Lok Sabha on Monday that it was not a party to the Supreme Court that ordered states not to make reservations about appointments.

Making a statement in the House, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, said the Center was also not asked to submit a sworn statement on the issue.

He said the supreme court order relates to a decision of the Uttarakhand government that was taken in 2012 when the congress was in power in the state.

Denial of the accusation, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said it is the BJP government that submitted the special leave application to the Supreme Court on November 14, 2019 on which the verdict has been passed.

“The truth is that the malicious and rogue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government lead to this kind of judgment,” said Surjewala.

“The Congress will always protect the rights and reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and will oppose this BJP conspiracy to end the reservation for SCs / STs and vice versa,” he said.

