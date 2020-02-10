Texas teenager who intervened in Fight Shot Dead By Bully Two Days Later: Police

A Texas teenager who prevented a bully from picking a smaller boy was shot two days later.

16-year-old Samuel Reynolds was shot Thursday in the parking lot outside his home in Benge Drive, Arlington.

About 48 hours earlier the brave high school had intervened in a fight between the suspect and another student, the police later revealed.

“After he ended the fight, he started getting into trouble with the suspect,” Lt said. Christopher Cook from Arlington police, per NBC News.

Lt. Cook said video surveillance captured the suspect – described as between 13 and 15 years old – in the apartment complex, where he also lived.

“He takes a gun from the back part of his pants that he was wearing, points it at the victim and fires a round,” he told reporters. “We have found one used shell housing. It is a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun.”

Samuel’s distraught mother Madison also told reporters that she had warned her son to stay away from the suspect after the bullying incident.

The police must still find the murder weapon or deduce where the suspect got it.

“We want answers for that. We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing and using them in these ways, “Lt. Cook said.

“If an adult has supplied this firearm, you can be sure that we are going to pursue them vigorously because firearms and children – they just don’t mix.”

The suspect – whose identity has not been revealed because of his age – is confronted with a murder charge; the juvenile court decides whether he will be tried as an adult or as a child.

Samuel’s cousin Courtney Fletcher founded one GoFundMe to raise money for her aunt Madison, who lost her only son.

“Madison and Sam had a stronger bond than you could ever imagine, they have always been the two of them, the best of friends,” she wrote. “Madison raised Sam as the most respectful, kind-hearted person you’ve ever met.”

