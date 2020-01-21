Liv.e, pronounced “Liv”, will be familiar to fans of Earl’s “MTOMB” Sweatshirt. She appeared on the CLAY FEET track and joined him on tour last year. Now the Los Angeles-based singer is back solo with the blurry video of Barrington Darius for her song “SirLadyMakemFall”.

The welcoming touches of production resemble the b side of Mister Rogers neighborhoodThe theme song of ‘s, but the lyrics of Liv.e are a little less classified PG: “Money gimme erection / horses for your protection / be careful.”

She explained the change of pronoun in the song via email: “‘SirLadyMakemFall’ started out as a conversation I had with myself about how I would see myself from a female and male point of view. D ‘where’ sir lady. ‘ Like what these boys should say about Liv? And what these girls should say? ”

Liv.e will publish its next project I couldn’t wait to tell you in April.

Photo: Maya Patterson