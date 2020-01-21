Texas singer Liv.e's

Liv.e, pronounced “Liv”, will be familiar to fans of Earl’s “MTOMB” Sweatshirt. She appeared on the CLAY FEET track and joined him on tour last year. Now the Los Angeles-based singer is back solo with the blurry video of Barrington Darius for her song “SirLadyMakemFall”.

The welcoming touches of production resemble the b side of Mister Rogers neighborhoodThe theme song of ‘s, but the lyrics of Liv.e are a little less classified PG: “Money gimme erection / horses for your protection / be careful.”

She explained the change of pronoun in the song via email: “‘SirLadyMakemFall’ started out as a conversation I had with myself about how I would see myself from a female and male point of view. D ‘where’ sir lady. ‘ Like what these boys should say about Liv? And what these girls should say? ”

Liv.e will publish its next project I couldn’t wait to tell you in April.

Photo: Maya Patterson

