Texas Republicans need new voters in 2020, and fast

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – It is normal to target new voters before Super Tuesday. Consider volunteers who hold clipboards at street festivals, shopping centers or outside supermarkets. Democrats in Texas have made it an eternal focus, hoping that they can end decades of losses by luring more voters to the polls.

In the meantime, Republicans here never really had to bother – but that is changing now because the concerns deepen their grip on the state in 2020.

Because their base is not growing and their profit margins are becoming thinner, the Texas Republicans have started to spend a lot of money on finding more conservatives to vote. And they have done it differently than the Texas primaries on March 3.

Tenants hired to stand outside driving license offices and to petition on arms rights by asking: “Do you have a moment to support the Second Amendment?” People who quit are getting nervous about identifying themselves as liberal or conservative. pursuit: they get the chance to sign up to vote.

But when a reporter arrives, they scrape abruptly the voter registration forms falling into boxes, taking away signs and heading for their cars.

“We are instructed to break down when there is press,” says a man with Engage Texas, the political super PAC who coordinates the effort and refuses to explain why or give his name.

The effort is another sign of the intense partisan struggle that is going on in a state that has been the biggest and most important asset of the GOP, but is also the key to the Democrats’ hope for future dominance of the elections.

Despite the canvassers’ meaningless retreat, many conservatives acknowledge that the ground seems to be shifting after a generation of crooked victories on election day. Party activists look beyond just motivating registered voters who sometimes do not attend the polls. They spend a lot, raising more than $ 12 million so far in search of those who have no turn at all.

The electoral base of the GOP, usually older and white, has cast around 4.5 million votes each year since 2004, but that number has barely increased even as the population of Texas has grown. In 2018, the Democrats exceeded 4 million votes for the first time and Republican Senator Ted Cruz survived the re-election with only 215,000 votes.

The vast metropolitan suburbs that are starting to turn purple have given Democrats the opportunity to overthrow a handful of convention districts and give them an external opportunity to win a majority in the Texas House. The GOP has a lead of 23-13 in the congress delegation and are fighting to retain half a dozen districts that were closely tied to the final cycle.

Broadcasting clipboard holders – equipped with a series of questions that screen for likely Republicans – shows a willingness to record even the non-glamorous routine of registering new voters.

“We are buying an insurance policy,” said Steve Munisteri, a former White House adviser to President Donald Trump, who is now running a separate campaign to get new Republican voters to Texas. “I have the feeling that we can go anywhere by losing through a blacksmith to winning with a comfortable margin.”

Democrats accusing Republicans of running a ten-year electoral suppression campaign ranging from ID laws to closing polling stations say the irony will not be lost.

“If I am a republican and my way forward in registering many voters, I have no other options,” said Cliff Walker, deputy executive director of the Texas Democratic Party.

Walker would not say how much Democrats spend, but the party says it will have 1,000 people on site to register new voters.

Texas comes in Super Tuesday after it has surpassed 16 million voters for the first time, and voter registration has outpaced population growth in recent years. A core belief among many Democrats is that higher turnout generally favors their side – but as early as 2020, lower than expected presence in the Iowa caucuses and a defeat in a special Texas legislative election are raising warning flags about enthusiasm.

Trump may have a cushion here in the presidential race after winning Texas with nine points in 2016, but there is no other outfit in the country that is similar to Engage Texas. It has raised nearly $ 12 million exclusively from large GOP donors and groups. Among them are Dallas-based Energy Transfer, whose CEO is billionaire Kelcy Warren, and Dallas oil magnate Ray Hunt. Although it is not the first political action committee to focus specifically on registering new voters, there appear to be few parallels on this scale.

Engage Texas leaders said unfair news about Republicans is the reason why their employees packed up and left for two driving license offices after being approached by an Associated Press reporter.

“Republican efforts don’t always deliver a fair shock. They will be a bit skeptical, “said Chris Young, the executive director of Engage Texas.

Young, who was field director of the Republican National Committee in 2016, would not provide information about the number of voters who registered his group or his goals. But he said that “hundreds” of paid employees mostly worked around the major cities and thriving suburbs of Texas.

