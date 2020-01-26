Texas Music Patriarch leaves an endless song of love

AUSTIN, Texas – Tommy X Hancock, a song pioneer considered “the godfather of West Texas music”, passed away earlier this month at the age of 90 contributions to the Lone Star music scene.

He changed the city of Lubbock in Texas with his music and family

Was inducted into the Austin Chronicle Music Awards Hall of Fame in 200

“He was really larger than life.” Leea Mechling, director of the Austin Museum of Popular Culture, remembered some of her fondest memories of her long-time friend.

Some people knew him as a talented musician – others remember him as the best Texas dancer who cut a carpet in two steps. The devoted spiritual successor, loving father and inspiration for musicians in many parts of the world has many reasons to remember for many years to come.

A previous photo of Tommy X Hancock and his wife Charlene hugging and smiling (courtesy of the Austin Film Society)

“When you think about the amount of time he went through and what he achieved, he was really a Renaissance man,” said Mechling. Indeed, Hancock was ahead of his time from an early age, and his progressive approach to music, business, and life paved the way for numerous artists to follow.

Texas was born in Hancock’s hometown of Lubbock in March 1929 and was largely considered the largest contiguous cotton growing region in the world. Years later, he helped put Lubbock on the map in a whole new light.

The city’s iconic music venue – The Cotton Club – burned down in 1958. The entertainment center was widely known for hosting some of the biggest names in the music industry. Up to 1,600 people would flood the Cotton Club to see artists like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Bob Wills. After the fire, the club owner decided not to rebuild. Hancock received the Cotton Club badge as a souvenir and used it four years later.

In 1962, Hancock and his wife Charlene decided to rebuild the Cotton Club. As the owner, Hancock created a platform for all musicians of all races and beliefs to have a voice in the Texas music scene.

“Some people say he is a patriarch,” said Mechling. “Not just his family, but an entire group and generation of musicians.”

Musicians and artists such as Joe Ely, Jimmy Gilmore, Butch Hancock, Buddy Holly and the Maines Brothers were influenced by Hancock. Each of them was given the stage to perform at the Cotton Club every week.

“There are hundreds of stories of how he helped people with their music careers,” said Hancock’s son Louie, staring at hundreds of photos on The Broken Spoke walls.

The Austin venue was his father’s favorite place to dance and listen to music in his later years. Autographed headshots by musicians who knew him cover almost every square centimeter of the legendary venue. Before there were many of these photos, Louie saw firsthand what changes his father made in the Texas music scene that later contributed to the success of artists in the near and far.

“People I’ve admired all my life – when I hear them talk about how my father helped them in their music careers, I feel really blessed to have such a good father that people think so much about” said Louie Hancock.

Tommy Hancock was not only a great father, but also proved to be a very successful business owner in the 1960s. When he opened the stage to a wider variety of artists, the popularity of the Cotton Club grew along with its reputation. Each gripping show contained a mix of cowboys, hippies, rockers and every other stereotype in between. Though satisfied with what his club had become, Hancock was not a businessman; He was ready for the next adventure.

“My father was finally fed up with all these cowboys fighting and he decided to sell the Cotton Club,” said Louie Hancock.

After selling The Cotton Club, Tommy Hancock and his wife Charlene Lubbock left with their five children and moved to a ranch in northern New Mexico.

“My father said to all the children in the family:” You choose an instrument and we start a family band! “Louie Hancock explained how his siblings each chose a different instrument, which led to the formation of the Supernatural Family Band.

“It’s unusual for musical parents to really pass this on to a child – a child … and much less to every child,” said Mechling. “So this is a really strong gene pool!”

“It was a novelty – a family band that performed music together,” said Louie Hancock as he remembered what it was like to be part of the spectacle with his father.

A recent photo of Tommy X Hancock and his wife Charlene smiles for a photo on a porch (courtesy of the Austin Film Society)

The Supernatural Family Band toured the Rocky Mountains and enthusiastic fans across the board in the 1970s.

“It was a direct hit. We packed the place every time we played there, ”said Louie Hancock. “It was so much fun traveling and making music with my father.”

The bond that has grown within his family is what Louie Hancock says he values ​​most of his time on the street.

In 1980 the Hancock family returned to Texas and settled permanently in Austin.

“They moved here as a group in the 80s, but it was as if they had always been here!” Said Mechling, sharing her early memories of Tommy. “It’s like he just raised the scene.”

Tommy Hancock, his wife Charlene and their musical family quickly became locals. They started giving weekly concerts at music venues in Austin, where the clubs were just getting acquainted with the vibrant live music scene that Tommy Hancock brought with his family.

“It became an integral part of the fabric that makes up the cultural scene here,” said Mechling.

Although it wasn’t part of his plan, Mechling ascribes to Tommy Hancock that he played an early role in cultivating Austin’s music scene, which is now considered the “live music capital of the world”.

In 2000, Tommy Hancock was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Austin Chronicle Music Awards. In 2002, the Supernatural Family Band was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2012 Tommy and Charlene Hancock were anchored in the West Texas Walk of Fame. Although Tommy Hancock’s son is humbled by praise, he says that his father was never interested in becoming famous.

“My father told me that a lot of musicians lose their luck after becoming known. My father just wanted to be home every night, sleep in his bed and be with his family, and he did it! “

As a man who was almost always seen barefoot and more often with a smile, Tommy Hancock exuded warmth and acceptance. Even after his death, the inspiration he gave to others remains alive in those who remember him.

“I think I was looking for a direction in my life and he said, my son, if you don’t do what you want, why not?” And when I understood that, it really meant a lot so I know that he told me to follow my heart, ”said Louie Hancock. “It was the best advice I’ve ever been given.”

“Just a really great guy,” said Mechling. “You felt good to be him. I think everyone will care. “

Tommy Hancock’s contribution to the Texas music scene remains undeniable. Every time he is surely missing, you don’t have to look far to find the godfather. The sound of music in the heart of Texas is like the love song that the musical patriarchs wrote before us.