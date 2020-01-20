Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

The Houston Texans have pushed up the defensive after a 2019 season in which they finished last in the last five meters.

Romeo Crennel, long-standing defensive coordinator, is out after six seasons. Defense line coach Anthony Weaver will replace Crennel in this role, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans promoted defensive trainer Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator, as the league says. He takes over from Romeo Crennel.

As a prospective defender, Weaver has been the Texan’s defensive coach since 2016. Before that, he held the same position at the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

This happened after Houston scored 51 points in the AFC Divisional playoff loss against eventual conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This also shows that the competitive head coach Bill O’Brien is gaining more power in the organization.