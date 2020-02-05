Tetris CD-i soundtrack gets a limited release on vinyl

The Philips CD-i console is best known for the first disc-based Nintendo games (all of which were embarrassingly bad). However, not much attention was paid to some of the other titles from the library of the momentary console. The version of the Tetris console was striking, because it is very difficult to reduce the fun of the still addictive puzzle gameplay.

Tetris CD-i is far from the best way to play the game (especially given that there is no slow-drop). However, it distinguished itself from other versions because of a surprisingly excellent soundtrack, which you can sample here:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byJLw-dQXHA (/ embed)

Record label UNFORTUNATEFACE has brought this rather unknown collection of vaporwave for video games to vinyl in an extremely limited release (with only 500 impressions). According to Instagram of the record label, the profit goes directly to the original composer, Jim Andron. Of course, it may not come close to the levels of excitement achieved in the Tetris Effect soundtrack, but it fits well with your collection of relaxing video game music.

Are you going to get the record? Let us know in the comments. And if you’re a fan of videogame vinyl, check out the limited soundtrack for mom that can still be ordered.

(Source)