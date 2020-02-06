Tests have shown that drones can use autonomous technology to avoid other air traffic

Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership engineer Jeremy Spink and intern Matthew Foran take a radar-equipped drone to its launch site during NASA tests of an integrated system that a drone uses to autonomously detect and avoid other aircraft. Photo credit: Amy Robertson for Virginia Tech

In the drone industry, it means “recognizing the problem and avoiding it”. Enabling drones to target nearby aircraft and avoid them has long been one of the biggest obstacles between technology that is limited to specific applications and technology that achieves its potential.

“There are tons of useful applications for drones,” said Mark Blanks, director of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP). “However, in order to be practical and scalable, the industry needs technologies that have been proven to enable far greater autonomy, especially when it comes to detection and avoidance.”

MAAP is one of seven test sites selected by the FAA as research director for the integration of drones into national airspace. Now they have brought the industry closer to solving one of their key challenges by evaluating an end-to-end detection and avoidance system in practice: a set of components that a drone uses to identify more than just intruders can, but autonomously maneuver out of the way.

The tests were the result of a one-year project called RAAVIN, the latest continuation of a long-term collaboration between MAAP and NASA that sought and avoided possible solutions.

One reason why detection and avoidance technology is so important to the industry is that it can enable long-haul flights by freeing a drone from the dependence on the eyesight of its ground-based pilot or a nearby visual observer.

Federal law stipulates that all aircraft must have a way to see and avoid other air traffic. In order for drones to share the airspace safely, they must be able to meet this requirement. While the pilot of a manned aircraft can always scan the airspace from the cockpit, the pilot of a drone loses the ability to ensure that the airspace is clear as soon as the drone flies beyond the point where it can visually scan its surroundings.

For this reason, the FAA regulations for commercial drone flights stipulate that the drone must remain within the operator’s line of sight.

The line-of-sight requirement can be dispensed with if the operator can prove that the operation proposed by him can be carried out safely. In order for drones to exploit their economic potential, these longer flights must be carried out routinely and must not be approved by individual permits. This will only happen when researchers can develop a technology or set of technologies that can reproduce a pilot’s ability to scan the sky.

The leading competitors are optical sensors, acoustic sensors and radar. However, recognizing is only a third of the puzzle: the system must also be able to recognize unsafe conditions and control a suitable evasive maneuver.

“We are just getting to the point where these three components – detection, warning, and avoidance – are mature enough to put them together and get good test results,” said John Coggin, chief engineer at MAAP. who oversaw the RAAVIN project.

To test a promising system, the research team equipped a multi-rotor drone with a state-of-the-art Echodyne radar and a NASA detection and avoidance software system called ICAROUS.

At a rural test facility near Blacksburg, the team conducted a series of potential encounter scenarios between the drone and the “intruder” – another drone operated by NASA and a Cessna that was piloted by Liberty University pilots – where the intruder appeared to be on a path that would get it too close to the drone.

If the radar and navigation algorithms worked together successfully, the drone would move out of the way to create a hockey-puck-shaped buffer zone that defines a safe distance between itself and other aircraft.

“The first time we allowed it to actually go through its autonomous maneuver, I was thrilled,” recalled Coggin. “NASA ICAROUS software ordered a gentle maneuver to keep away from the manned aircraft, and the drone behaved as it should.”

“This was one of the most exciting moments I saw on the test site as a witness of how an autonomous system replaces what the pilot does when it comes to sensing and avoiding,” he said.

Lou Glaab, deputy head of the aeronautical systems engineering department at NASA’s Langley Research Center and lead investigator of NASA’s project, added that “RAAVIN is a great collaboration between MAAP and NASA, and will significantly change and avoid the state of the art in an autonomous sense Technologies with results that can be used for future development and testing. “

If the team then processed the data, measured the closest approach point between each intruder and the drone, and compared the coordinates reported by the radar for the intruder’s location with their own GPS recordings, this would make the test more successful.

“It is difficult to say exactly how well it works on site,” said Andrew Kriz, the MAAP engineer who oversaw the practical work for the project. “When we started dragging and animating the data afterwards, we could see two planes approaching us, and when the radar saw the traffic, it slowly turned to the right and stepped out of the way. It’s really neat to see it works. “

The tests also shed light on some of the challenges in recognizing and avoiding technology cases when used in a complex real-world environment, and provide opportunities for further work, such as: B. Improving the ability of the integrated system to identify and reject wrong goals.

Kriz, Coggin, and the MAAP team continue to work with NASA to address these challenges and optimize the ability and reliability of the radar and algorithms to come closer to a practical detection and prevention solution.

