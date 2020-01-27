Testing new turbines goes swimming with sensory fish

PNNL’s Sensor Fish was used to evaluate a new fixed blade turbine design in October at the Ice Harbor Dam in Washington State. Credit: Andrea Starr | Northwest Pacific National Laboratory

Working over the Ice Harbor Dam, a team of PNNL researchers had little time to assess the view. It was a beautiful, sunny fall day in early October and the team was on the 4th day of Sensor Fish’s release to travel across the dam.

Sensors — small tube-shaped devices that collect information about the physical experiences of fish as they cross the dams — provide data to the USACE, Walla Walla District, and Bonneville Power Authority to improve turbine design and operation for safer passage of fish. Recent evidence suggests that design changes are, in fact, making trips across the dam less difficult for fish.

“In October, we released and collected data from more than 900 Sensor Fish,” said Daniel Deng, Laboratory Partner at PNNL. “Their team was released at three different altitudes so that we could collect data to understand the passage near the edge, middle and junction of the turbine blade.”

The sensors provide fishermen, barrier operators and environmental researchers with accurate physical measurements such as pressure, acceleration, rotation speed and orientation, which could help them understand what the fish have experienced during the turbine crossing. Each sensor provides approximately 2,000 measurements per second.

USACE and Voith Hydro Inc. developed two turbine-friendly designs for the Ice Harbor Dam: a fixed blade rotor in Unit 2 and an adjustable blade rotor in Units 1 and 3. The Unit 2 rotor started operating in 2019, a turbine transit environment using Fish Sensor. Deng and his team conducted a similar study in 2015 with the original turbine. data from the two studies were compared to evaluate design improvements. USACE recently reported that preliminary results show that the new Unit 2 blade turbine has better hydraulic conditions for crossing the fish compared to the original turbine.

The new technology serves as a double fish body

