Tesla valued its second stock offer at $ 767 each

On this file photo dated February 2, 2020, the company logo is on an unsold Model X of 2020 at a Tesla dealer in Littleton, Colorado. Tesla Inc. shares fell 4% early trading day, February 13, after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it would sell additional shares worth more than $ 2 billion. The move takes place just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough money to fund its capital programs and no longer needed to raise money. (AP photo / David Zalubowski, file)

Tesla valued its second stock offer on Friday at $ 767 each.

An announcement on Thursday that Tesla would launch additional shares worth $ 2 billion came as a surprise to almost everyone.

Just two weeks ago, CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough money to fund its capital programs and no longer needed to raise money.

But Tesla takes advantage of the seemingly insatiable demand for its stocks. Tesla shares have almost doubled since the beginning of the year and quadrupled since June.

This demand continued to increase on Thursday, although the issue of additional company shares can dilute the value of shares already on the market. Shares closed another 5%.

A few hours before the opening bell, Tesla Inc. shares are essentially flat in light trading.

In this file photo dated January 19, 2020, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler combined, although the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla in a whole year. It is now worth five times what it was in June when the company founded by the unpredictable visionary Musk went bankrupt. (AP photo / John Raoux, file)

In this file photo dated November 10, 2019, the company logo shines from the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X in a Tesla dealer in Littleton, Colorado. Tesla reports on the financial results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski, file)

In this file photo dated February 2, 2020, the company logo shines on the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealer in Littleton, Colorado. Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler together. The Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla in a whole year. (AP photo / David Zalubowski, file)

Tesla shifts gears with plans to issue more shares

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote::

Tesla Values ​​Second Stock Offer at $ 767 (2020 February 14)

accessed on February 14, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-tesla-prices-stock-apiece.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.