Tesla shifts gears with plans to issue more shares

Tesla is aiming to raise around $ 2 billion by issuing new shares after the value of the electric car maker has increased in recent months

Tesla changed gear on Thursday and announced it would issue new shares to raise money as the electric car maker responded to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on its Shanghai plant and Chinese auto market.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla plans to raise slightly more than $ 2 billion by issuing 2.65 million common shares.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, plans to buy the newly minted $ 10 million stock, and board member Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, is interested in the $ 1 million stock, according to the filing to buy.

The electric car maker said it would use the net proceeds from this offer to strengthen its balance sheet and operate the company.

The move took place after Tesla’s Shanghai plant was temporarily closed to combat a fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

The factory is the first outside the United States and an important step in Musk’s global strategy.

Tesla stock rose five percent in the news after volatile trading in the past few weeks, where the company’s market value has more than doubled in the past two months.

“The cops – whom we agree with – will say that this essentially tears off the band aid and takes off the doomsday cash crunch scenario that some predicted on the street,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said a notice to investors.

“We think it’s a smart move.”

In a recent call for earnings, Tesla executives told analysts that the company saw no need to raise capital.

Tesla warned in the filing that its shares have risen from $ 968.99 a share to a low of $ 176.99 in the past 52 weeks.

The document noted that Tesla stocks may still be subject to “short sellers” betting that the stocks will fall.

Musk presented consumers with the first batch of China-made cars last month as a milestone for the company’s new “Giga factory” in Shanghai, which, however, slowed sales in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

