Tesla shares fall after automaker announces $ 2B stock sale

DETROIT, Mich. – Shares of Tesla Inc. fell slightly more than 4% in early trading Thursday after the electric vehicle and solar panel manufacturer announced it would sell for more than $ 2 billion in additional shares.

The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough money to finance its capital programs and no longer had to raise money.

Tesla says in a statement that stock sellers have a 30-day option to buy another $ 300 million common stock.

In the statement, Tesla says Musk will buy $ 10 million worth of shares, while billionaire board member and co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison will buy $ 1 million worth of shares.

The Palo Alto, California-based company will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

