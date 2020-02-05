Tesla shares crash and return some rally profits

Tesla stock fell about 20 percent, returning some of the earnings the electric car maker had seen since October

Tesla stock dropped around 20 percent early Wednesday afternoon, returning some of the earnings the electric car maker had posted since October.

The stock was trading at $ 723.92, down 18.3 percent at 1835 GMT, reversing an almost unbroken trend of the past four months that accelerated this week when the stock more than within two days 36 percent rose.

The Tesla rally has passed a solid period in which the key benchmarks for the production of fully electric vehicles and the opening of a plant in China, an important market, have been reached.

But Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from “buy” to “hold” while maintaining a target of $ 750 for the stock.

“We see a balanced risk return for investors to make profits,” Cancaccord said in a note.

“Just when we saw a clear buy signal for 2020, we see the risk of the Chinese corona virus as a clear headwind for the Shanghai plant, which suggests a more pragmatic position.”

And J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade, warned of “incredible volatility”.

“When I started trading futures, an old man said to me,” Watch out for chocolate grenades, “Kinahan said.

When Tesla circles, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

