Terry Crews Says He Never Experienced the Same Racist Atmosphere as Gabrielle Union In 'America Receives Talent'-Gabrielle Union

Okay, Roomies, now you don’t know that being a black man in any workplace is not easy, especially being a black woman. Unsurprisingly, Gabrielle Union talks about her issues as a black woman in the entertainment industry, and in particular, her experience working on ‘America’s Got Talent’, and Terry Crews has something to offer also said!

Just a few weeks later, Gabrielle took to twitter, declaring that she was no longer part of the AGT crew, and spoke about the toxic and racist environment she had been forced to work on. Well, Terry Crews, who is still working on the show, says differently.

Terry said he had no similar experience with Gab. In fact, he said AGT was “the most diverse place I have ever been to.”

“I cannot speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments that I have never experienced in AGT,” she said. “This is in fact the most diverse place I’ve been to in my 20 years in entertainment. The top 10 acts are asian, women, older, black, white, it’s all in gamete.

Well, there were a few things Gabrielle said in response to Terry’s comments, and she took to Twitter to express herself.

Easily … We all agree to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we do … ohhhhh baby let gooooo!

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Can someone please ask for what happens to all the variations of the people talking about SEEING AGAIN. Like, legit … where the hell is all that diversity doing even homie? In the decision-making ranks that control the fate of diversity in front of the camera?

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Why would anyone ever get up on TV and tell the lie that NO ONE has argued … But we know it. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

