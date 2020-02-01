Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for “invalidating” her experience

After all the fiasco of America’s Got Talent at the beginning of last week, the host of the program Terry Crews has issued an apology to Gabrielle Union. The judge has shared that the program was racist and sexist, which Terry denied, invalidating his experience while on the program. He previously defended the program and shared that he never felt discriminated against by the talent of the United States, Deadline reported. In a series of tweets, the actor apologized. He said: “A while ago I told Kevin Hart that I needed to recognize other people’s pain. Right now I have to do the same. “

Terry continued: “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also by what I did not say. I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I’m sorry and I’m here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first considering the experience of another person. I allowed disrespectful comments to me and my family to react with anger instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more damage, and I hope to amend any pain that has caused those who were hurt by my words. “

He also addressed Gabrielle directly and added: “I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that was what I did. I apologize. You’ve been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the fight for equity and equality in the workplace. ”Before, when asked to comment on Gabrielle’s claims, she said:“ I can’t speak for him sexism because I am not a woman But I can speak on behalf of any comments about racism. That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I’ve been in my 20 years of entertainment. “