Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union about AGT controversy

After news that broke Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not return as judges about America’s Got Talent, reports quickly spread from behind the scenes issues. Union claimed that “offensive” events were taking place on the set, but Terry Crews who also worked on the show, did an interview with Today and claimed that he had never seen anything like it.

“That was never my experience with America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” he explains. “The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white – it was everything in the range.” Union later discussed Crews’ claims in its own Twitter thread.

“Telling the truth, wanting to change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know that I was not lying or exaggerating, really reveals those who will thrill you enthusiastically, quickly forgetting who has presented 4 THEIR truth,” released them in a tweet apparently focused on Crews. Now Crews clears the air and he expands an olive branch to Union in his own tweet.

“I told @ KevinHart4real a while ago that he needed 2″ to recognize the pain of other people. ” Right now I have to do the same, “he started his thread. “I want to apologize for the comments I’ve made. I realize that many black women have been injured and abandoned by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.”

He continued: “I hear you, I respect you and you understand. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into account someone else’s experience.” Crews also shared that he might react too quickly based on anger he felt.

“I allowed disrespectful comments to me and my family to make me respond angry rather than to think carefully. This certainly caused more harm, and I hope I can adjust all the pain I have caused to those who have caused my words. are hurt, “he shared.

Crews ended by calling directly on his former co-star and sharing his deepest apologies to Union. “@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience – but that is what I did. My apologies. You have experienced a lot in this business, and with that I can empathize with the struggle for honesty and equality in the workplace, “he begged the actress. “You are a role model for the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your colleague, I should at least have understood that you just needed my support.”

The actress has yet to respond to the apologies.

