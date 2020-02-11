Terrified family barricade hotel room after daughter of creepy employee ‘attacks’, 15

Rachel and Stephen Tulsie’s dream vacation quickly turned into a nightmare (Photo: North Wales Live)

When Rachel and Stephen Tulsie took their three children to a Caribbean vacation for a very special purpose.

It was a valuable opportunity to “make memories” with their 10-year-old son Harvey, who suffers from a rare and terminal illness.

But their £ 11,000 dream vacation in the Dominican Republic turned into a nightmare after a lusty hotel employee reportedly addressed their 15-year-old daughter Lea.

The Kinmel Bay couple in north-east Wales say they had to barricade themselves in their hotel room after complaining about the staff member and firing him.

Harvey, 10, Leah, 15 and Amaya, four on the beach in the Dominican Republic (Photo: North Wales Live)

Travel agency Tui says it was “concerned to hear about their experiences” and is investigating the incident.

After spending some time on January 4 on the beach, Leah says she went back to her room to find the door open and to fight two staff members.

She turned and started walking back to the pool, after which she heard one of the workers calling and gesturing at her.

The nervous teenager started to walk faster, after which the staff member ran for her and physically prevented her from escaping.

More: Wales



Rachel, 37, said, “He reached for her phone and said,” WhatsApp, WhatsApp. ” Lea told him she didn’t understand and tried to walk away.

“But the man, who she thought was in her thirties, took the phone from her and started pointing at it with the words” Facebook, Facebook. “

The worker would have opened the app on her phone and seen Leah’s name before entering his mobile number.

Rachel said he’d called himself on her daughter’s phone and said, “I’ll call … we’ll meet.”

The couple said the atmosphere changed completely when the hotel refused to let them change rooms (Photo: North Wales Live)

Lea came running back to her mother and father and looked ‘very scared’ before she received a friend request from the hotel employee.

Stephen hurried back to the hotel room, but at this point the man had disappeared.

The family complained to the management of the hotel and was told that the staff had been fired after the CCTV was assessed.

They received a free spa treatment and were asked to sign an exemption form that they refused.

“Man held a gun under his pillow that went off and killed girl, 3, next to him”

Rachel, who runs dog house K9 Services with her husband, said the atmosphere changed completely when the family asked to change rooms.

She added: “They refused and to be honest we felt terrified and ended up in the room with our suitcases.

“Lea slept in her nana’s room because she was too scared to be in the room with us in case the man came back.

Horrible moment when schoolchildren swing to the roof of the bus while it falls over

“We even tried to get early flights home because we felt so unsafe in the last few days and until the aircraft doors closed, I couldn’t relax.

“We were all so happy to go back home, where we feel safe.”

A spokeswoman for TUI said: “We are very concerned about the experiences of the Tulsie party in the Dominican Republic and take such claims very seriously.

“We are investigating this with the hotel and are in direct contact with the family to offer our further support and genuine apologies.”

The family has since received an apology from Tui and has been offered £ 2,000 for their next vacation.

More: World



In an e-mail, Stephen told the travel company: “I am so sorry to hear about your experiences and hope your daughter is doing well since she got home.

“I understand how disturbing this experience must have been for her. And I want to support my family and all of you.

“We take this issue very seriously and want to assure you that we have expressed our concerns to ensure that this feedback is properly recognized and addressed.

“I can confirm that the person in question is no longer working with the hotel chain and was not a member of TUI staff.

“Because it was adopted locally by the hotel chain, we have no control over this aspect, but the safety and well-being of our customers are our main concern.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for any upset you may have caused on this occasion.”