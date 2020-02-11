Terrell Suggs is not allowed to retire, “still loves the game”

Jasen Vinlove-VS TODAY Sport

After winning a second Super Bowl career with the Kansas City Chiefs, many thought that Terrell Suggs would think of retirement. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that may not be the case.

La Canfora reported Monday night that Suggs “weighs up his options,” adding that he “still loves the game” and “could pursue an annual contract in the right place.”

When Suggs returns to play in 2020, he turns 38 during the season.

A former first round pick known for its time with the Baltimore Ravens, Suggs signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals to be surprisingly released in December. The Chiefs were only too happy to pick him up, and he made an important contribution during their Super Bowl run.

If Suggs eventually calls it a career, his next stop should be Canton. Probably a future Hall of Famer, he has made seven Pro Bowls, won two championships and piled 139 bags – good for the eighth on the all-time list.