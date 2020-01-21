Countdown of Koimoi Bollywood Music from December 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from old movies we are here with the results of December 2019 “Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown”. After adding songs from Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer, Teri Mitti from Akesay Kumar is still on the list.

Let’s see what the changes were compared to last month.

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown December 2019 RESULTS: Teri Mitti RULE 10 months, Shankara Re Shankara followed by 2.

It’s a new month, but the same result as the last few months. Teri Mitti of Kesari by Akshay Kumar won again 30% out of more than 2000 votes. Shankara Re Shankara is located in Ajay Devgn 20% votes in second order.

See the full list below:

Here was the result of a music countdown Koimoi Bollywood in December. Hold on to this space to see what the songs are up to next month and how many new songs it contains.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!