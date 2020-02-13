Teri Mitti – 11 months and still the champion, the rules Shankara Re Shankara of Ajay Devgn also

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new ones from the old movies, we are here with the results of January 2020 ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown ‘. With the addition of Garmi songs from Street Dancer 3D, Haan Main Galat by Love Aaj Kal, Teri Mitti (Kesari) by Akshay Kumar and Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji) by Ajay Devgn continue to rule this list.

Let’s see what the changes have been compared to last month.

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020 RESULTS: Teri Mitti – 11 months and still the champion, the rules Shankara Re Shankara by Ajay Devgn also

Despite the addition of 8 new songs, Teri Mitti de Kesari of Akshay Kumar has once again emerged victorious with 36.04% of total votes. It has been 11 months and Teri Mitti is still on the list winning the position for most of those months. As in December, Shankara Re Shankara of Ajay Devgn is in second position with 15.93% of the votes. Malang’s title with just around 11.07% of the votes complete the first 3 places on the list.

For the full result, see the survey below:

Here was the result of the January Koimoi Bollywood Music countdown. Stay in this space to see what songs they will do for next month and how many new ones are included in it.

