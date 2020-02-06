Teresa Giudice reacts to the photos of Joe’s Bikini Girls on WWHL

Teresa Giudice says she was not bothered by those pictures of an alienated husband Joe Giudice life in Mexico with a bunch of bikini-clad girls.

The “Real housewives of New Jersey” star was asked about her reaction to the photos, obtained two weeks ago by TMZ, when she stopped at “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday evening.

At the end of Andy Cohen’s plenty of questions related to the images was: “Do you know any of these women?”

“No,” Teresa said before claiming she was “happy for him.” I was, yes. And I was absolutely fine with it. I’m not jealous. And I made it up to our daughters, initially because Milania saw it. And Gia! They say, “Are you kidding me?” And I just thought, “Girls, it’s fine.” I kind of like, “He lives his life.” And because I liked it, they were good. “

What’s interesting is that Teresa’s sister-in-law and “RHONJ” co-star, Melissa GorgaAndy just told me last week that she and man Joe Gorga sat together on the couch when Teresa sent both of them the link to the photos. “I replied,” Who are these whores? “” She told a delighted Cohen. “And [Teresa] replied,” LOL. “

About Teresa somewhat shocking conversation with her brother, who was broadcast on “RHONJ” just before, “Teresa told Andy that for the first time ever Joe Gorga had told her that he” never really thought [the Giudices] had a good relationship. “

“We have our conversations, but listen, [Joe Giudice] treated me well, because otherwise I wouldn’t have been married to him all those years,” Teresa Andy told of their 20-year marriage. “And I have to say, the nastiest thing he had ever been in the show. He has this whole macho attitude when he was filmed, which I hated.”

A caller then asked the mother of four how she and Joe were co-parenting while living on different continents.

“It’s going great. It’s going great,” she said. “He’s a great father. The girls love him. And of course I want the girls to worship him. We do our best, he is separated from us. “

Andy noted that the girls were likely to spend their summers in Europe with their father, which Teresa agreed was likely to happen. She said she couldn’t wait to feel like a “Jewish mother” sending her children to the summer camp.

“The Jews are very ambitious for you, I notice,” Andy remarked, while Teresa laughed and said, “Yes! I love it.”

Teresa’s guest for the evening was also her “bunky” from prison! Unfortunately, cameras do not pan to the “ex-politician from Westchester” who was in the audience, but Giudice only had good things to say about her.

“She was my roommate! She lived at the top; I was at the bottom. We had our own department,” she told Cohen, who asked if she had contact with anyone else from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where she served 11 months ago in 2015 for her involvement in Joe’s financial crimes.

“Almost alone,” said Tre.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

