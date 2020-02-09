Tensions triggered by Adamawa’s workers persist on Monday’s protest

Tensions are running high in Adamawa’s capital, Yola, as state workers who are currently asking for unpaid wages, despite the government’s announcement that they were not recognized, worked out a street protest plan on Monday.

The intended demonstrators are preparing for the protest, although both the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) have tried to stop them.

The government had said just over a week ago that the workers concerned did not exist because they had not been properly employed by the previous government that hired them towards the end of their term.

The previous government, with Sen Jibrilla Bindow as governor, resigned from office a few months after the monthly salaries were increased. When the current government was set up in May last year, it set up a committee to issue a white paper on strength. The state government announced after its SEC meeting on January 29 that it would not recognize the workers because they did not act as properly employed workers.

The said workers, who refused this position, insisted that they take to the streets in Yola, the state capital, on Monday to demonstrate their complaints.

The chairman of the “unpaid officials of the Adamawa state”, Faisal Baba, told DAILY POST on Sunday afternoon that the street protest would take place on Monday, February 10th.

“We will protest, starting at 9:00 am in the police roundabout. We will go to the State House of Assembly and from there to the Government House, ”said Faisal.

The group had declared their resolve to strike last week and told the security agents.

The police then advised the group against the protest. The DSS invited Faisal Baba to her office on Friday evening and urged them to stop the street protest.

However, during a phone call on Sunday afternoon, Faisal insisted: “If you really don’t want us to make this protest, Fintiri should put us on the payroll and clear our outstanding salaries.”

“The case of the workers affected is still controversial. The government insists that the workers never existed and therefore could not even claim to have been released for 10 months or not paid. “

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s Director General for Media and Communication, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, said last weekend that a properly composed committee of inquiry had confirmed irregularities in their employment and that the government was relying on the committee’s findings and recommendations to determine whether the alleged workers did not do so