Tensions in the delta community when gunmen kill two

There was noticeable tension in the municipality of Ovwian in the Udu Local Government Area of ​​the Delta State when two armed men were killed in the region on Monday.

The armed men stormed the area and dragged the two victims to an unknown location where they were killed.

The cause of the murders is still patchy and no arrest has been made at the time of this report.

The identity of the deceased, whose remains were deposited in the morgue, is not yet known.

Ovwian / Aladja Division police officer CSP Akin Gbosa declined to comment on the matter when he asked our correspondents to speak to the PPRO.

When contacting DAILY POST, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, public relations police officer, confirmed the report in a chat.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya said: “Two people were killed before they (police) got there, and it’s not like it’s a cult conflict.

“It’s like trying to kill them, and when they were killed, the police got wind of it and they tried to prevent a repression attack. They are on the floor.”