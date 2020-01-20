Tensions in Iran: Tehran warns that it will abandon the global nuclear weapons treaty if it is referred to the UN

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the country would abandon the international treaty that prevents the spread of atomic weapons if its alleged violations of the nuclear agreement are brought before the United Nations Security Council.

Zarif, quoted by the official News Agency of the Islamic Republic, said that the warning to abandon the five-decade Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was in response to the unleashing of a dispute mechanism in the 2015 agreement by the Kingdom United, France and Germany on the escalation of violations of the agreement by Tehran.

Zarif previously warned that Iran could abandon the treaty, which limits the nuclear activities of nations in exchange for access to atomic technology, but the latest threat comes at a time of tensions between the West and Tehran.

Iran began to reduce its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JPCOA) after Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and imposed severe sanctions on the country, seriously paralyzing his economy. It has lifted restrictions on the production and storage of nuclear fuel and has begun to restart inactive facilities.

Last week, Iran said a decision to eliminate all limits in its nuclear fuel enrichment efforts would be the fifth and final step in its response to what it calls European compliance with US sanctions. But Zarif hung up the possibility that Iran could completely abandon the non-proliferation treaty, which would give it a path to obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran says its nuclear program has been designed for peaceful civil purposes only. Western intelligence officials have concluded that Iran was pursuing a secret nuclear weapons program until approximately 2003, when its archenemy Saddam Hussein was overthrown in the US invasion of Iraq.

1/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University

AP

2/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

The Iranians demonstrate after a tribute to the victims of the Boeing 737 accident in Ukraine in front of the University of Amirkabir in the capital, Tehran

EPA

3/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police dispersed the students singing “radical” slogans during a meeting in Tehran to honor the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down by mistake

AFP through Getty

4/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir: people hold flowers while the police throw tear gas

The online videos were intended to show that Iranian security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the initial denial of the Islamic Republic that it shot down a Ukrainian plane.

AP

5/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather

AP

06/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

AFP correspondents said hundreds of students had gathered early at night to pay their respects to those killed in the air disaster.

ISNA / AFP through Getty

23/7 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian protester prepares to launch a tear gas canister to the police

AP

8/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

A protester confronts an Iranian police officer

AP

23/09 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

EPA

10/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather

AP

11/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranians light candles for victims

EPA

12/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

EPA

13/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

People burn British and Israeli flags during a protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran. Hundreds of Iranian intransigents gathered to protest against Britain, a day after the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was arrested after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane.

EPA

14/23 Protest of the British embassy Protest of the British embassy in Tehran

Singing “Death to Great Britain”, up to 200 protesters demonstrated outside the mission one day after the brief arrest of British Ambassador Rob Macaire

AFP through Getty

15/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

16/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

AFP through Getty Images

17/23

AP

18/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

19/23

AP

20/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

21/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

22/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

23/23

Protesters sing slogans while holding posters of General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

AP

Since then, most independent non-proliferation specialists have concluded that Iran had been following a policy of nuclear ambiguity, pursuing the various components to have a weapons program without violating the NPT.

The nuclear agreement was intended to set stricter limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for economic incentives. But the repeal of the agreement by Trump and compliance with European restrictions by European companies have taken away incentives.

Trump and the small Washington hawk clique that advise him on Iran say the nuclear deal gave Iran too much in exchange for the limits of its nuclear program that would expire in 2030.

European nations say they want to preserve the agreement they consider a historic diplomatic agreement. They say it triggered the dispute mechanism, which could take Iran’s nuclear program to the Security Council to renew the sanctions, to prevent Iran from further expanding its nuclear activities.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters in London last week that the Trump administration threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on EU car imports if European nations participating in the nuclear deal do not they activated the dispute mechanism.

.