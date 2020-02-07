Tensions between NYC and DC over sanctuary politics escalate after the ICE agent shot people in the face

A political war of words between New York City and Washington escalated after a U.S. immigration and customs official shot and killed an apparently unarmed man in Brooklyn.

According to the ICE, two federal officials were “physically assaulted” and had to be taken to hospital after an undocumented Mexican immigrant was arrested on Thursday morning.

An agent fired a gun and hit another man suspected of disrupting Gaspar Avendano-Hernandez’s arrest. ICE identified him as a dual-documented undocumented immigrant with a 2011 assault.

But Kevin Yañez Cruz, who said he witnessed the incident, told CNN Friday that the men only resisted outside the Brooklyn home because the agents were not wearing badges or ICE uniforms and were not identified as law enforcement officers.

“We were unarmed. The agents were the only ones with weapons, ”said Yañez Cruz, whose 26-year-old brother Erick Diaz was shot in the face during the confrontation. “You didn’t say a word.”

The bullet fired by the agent first hit Diaz in the hand and then injured his face, a CNN police officer familiar with the incident said.

According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, Diaz was in a stable condition at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Yañez said Avendano-Hernandez was his mother’s friend. Avendano-Hernandez was also hospitalized, but the nature of his injuries was not immediately known. According to a video published on social media, he was accompanied by federal agents from the hospital on Friday. Demonstrators were heard in the video saying, “You are not alone! You are not alone!”

CNN turned to ICE to respond to Yañez Cruz’s comments that the ICE agents were not wearing badges or uniforms. CNN also asked if Diaz and Avendano-Hernandez filed charges. ICE didn’t answer immediately.

Protests against sparking intensify tensions between New York and Washington

The shots triggered street protests and heightened tensions between the city, proponents of immigration and the Trump administration over so-called protective cities – a broad term for jurisdictions with guidelines that restrict cooperation with or participation in measures to enforce federal immigration regulations.

During Tuesday’s speech on the state of the Union, Trump broke up the protected area policy he called “deadly” and selected New York for the release of an undocumented immigrant sought by ICE who allegedly raped and killed an older woman.

The next day, the Department of Homeland Security responded to a law passed in New York in December that would allow unregistered immigrants to obtain a driver’s license while the applicants’ information was protected by the immigration authorities.

Acting Minister of Homeland Security said New York state residents could no longer participate in certain trusted traveler programs, including global entry, because the state’s new green light law includes provisions to support undocumented immigrants.

City agents have to locate undocumented immigrants on the streets of New York, according to the ICE

New York police had arrested Avendano-Hernandez on Monday for allegedly possessing a counterfeit instrument, a crime, according to a spokeswoman for Homeland Security Investigations in New York, Rachael Yong Yow.

But Avendano-Hernandez was released from local custody before ICE could accept an immigration ban, the statement said.

“This forced the ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York instead of in a safe prison,” said Yong Yow.

The shooting is under investigation by the Inspector General of Homeland Security.

“Interfering or hindering their duties is a crime and people who do so are arrested and may be prosecuted,” the ICE agents said.

ICE first met Avendano-Hernandez in January 2011 at the Rikers Island Correctional Facility. He was notified that he would appear before an immigration court. An immigration judge ordered him to be removed and he was returned to Mexico in March of the same year.

The US border police captured Avendano-Hernandez about a month later and he was said to have been returned to Mexico. He was detained on Thursday “after trying to hinder his arrest,” the statement said.

The Mexican consulate in New York said it helps to find lawyers for Diaz and Avendano. Both are Mexican citizens, but Diaz is a “documented legal alien” who came to the United States about a week ago on a tourist visa, said press officer Jorge Tuddon.

Avendano-Hernandez is represented by the Legal Aid Society, which refused to comment on the case. It is unclear whether Diaz kept a lawyer.

New York City Mayor says ICE created a very dangerous situation

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the filming was not about “our security” but “ICE as the wing of the Donald Trump Campaign Committee” and “the demonization of immigrants and colored people”.

“ICE does its own thing, in many cases causing chaos like this and creating dangers like they did here,” de Blasio told the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC radio. “They created a very dangerous situation in which the NYPD had to enter and stabilize and tackle.”

Former New York City police officer Eric Adams, president of the City of Brooklyn, joined other elected officials at a press conference on Friday, saying that ICE agents were forced to wear body cameras.

When ICE testified that Avendano-Hernandez was released from prison, Adams replied, “Shame that ICE is trying to hold the New York City Police Department responsible for their actions. NYPD didn’t shoot a young man. ICE shot this young man … This is what we were afraid of when we talk about ICE in our city. “

When demonstrators gathered outside the hospital to which Diaz was taken on Thursday evening, a leading advocacy group linked the shootout to the general debate on immigration policy.

“Trump and ICE have once again shown why we are right to throw ICE out of New York,” said Nadia Marin, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. “Another racist stunt, another reckless shootout – two more reasons why hundreds of cities have decided that without ICE, they are safer in their communities.”

Homeland security criticizes “irresponsible claims”

The Homeland Security Investigations statement said: “Irresponsible claims that people can flee or oppose ICE officers are detrimental to the communities that claim these groups by providing false information. This is extremely ruthless and endangers all parties. “

In September, an ICE officer opened fire and wounded a man in a parking lot at a Tennessee grocery store when he tried to arrest immigration. The officer fired two shots after a man he was trying to arrest during a volatile operation drove towards him, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said.

While ICE operations are common in the U.S., shootings are rare.