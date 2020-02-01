Tension in the country because Govt does not know what citizens want, says Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said, unlike the BJP, that Congress believes in keeping all religions, departments, and classes together.



PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 8:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Ashast Gehlot, president of Rajasthan, claimed on Saturday that the government did not know what people were really expecting, which led to protests and tensions in the country.

Gehot held a public meeting here to campaign for party candidate from the constituency of Badali, Devendra Yadav.

“There has been a lot of tension in the country since more than a month. There was no requirement for protests, but if this government understood what citizens want, this situation would not have arrived,” he said.

He said the congress believes in keeping all religions, departments, and classes together.

“Whether it was the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or current leadership, they have always considered the Indians as one. Neither their policies nor decisions affected citizens in the wrong way,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot applauds Yadav’s work in Rajasthan and said that leader like him, who believes in inclusive development, should get a chance. He said that Delhi needs an emphatic and progressive leader.

Yadav said: “When I was in Rajasthan and had a challenge to develop the rural areas of the state, I received huge support from citizens and Congress to bring that development to the ground. Delhi has expanded further and there is a need for infrastructure development in many places. ”

Yadav is a former MLA from the Badli constituency and was succeeded by AAP leader Ajesh Yadav in the 2015 elections in Delhi.

