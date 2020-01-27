Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios competed against the world’s best tennis player Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Kyrgios, a big outsider, brought Nadal to four sets and lost 7-6 in the final, but this is not the story here. Kyrgios, a big Kobe Bryant fan, was featured in Kobe Bryant’s # 8 jersey throughout the preparation phase.

This happened just a few hours after the death of the basketball legend at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in southern California that killed his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Needless to say, Kobe was affected by his death in North America. This included both basketball and soccer players.

However, he was an international brand and someone who went beyond North American sports. Seeing how an emotional Kyrgios Bryant pays its tribute adds another level to it.

It will be a while before the sports world can even think of moving forward after the tragic events in California on Sunday morning. Bryant’s life and effects are never forgotten.