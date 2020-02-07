Tennessee student-teacher rejected after ‘Making of A Slave’ assignment

A student teacher from Tennessee was fired after instructing fourth graders to ask them how they could control enslaved Africans as part of a Black History Month lesson.

According to NBC News, the unidentified student-teacher had given the assignment – based on the speech ‘The Making of a Slave’ from 1712 by slave William Lynch – to the students of Waverly Belmont Elementary School in Nashville.

In the document, Lynch called for physical and psychological abuse and torture of the enslaved persons. After reading the document, the students were asked to draw up a list of things that a plantation owner should do to “keep their slaves submissive.”

“A student teacher was fired and asked not to return to Waverly-Belmont because of teaching materials that were not suitable for age or within the range of the 4th grade order,” Metro Nashville Public Schools said in a statement .

The teacher in charge of the class was present during class and has since been placed under administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district.

“Metro Schools regrets when students or parents have caused pain as a result of this incident. District leaders have worked with school administrators and parents to alleviate concerns for the students involved, “the statement added.

The report notes that the student teacher is a black woman from Vanderbilt University, who is said to have approved the lesson. The university is now working with the school system to tackle the “unfortunate situation”.

SUBJECTS: News black history month Making of a Slave Tennesssee Waverly Belmont Elementary School