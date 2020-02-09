Teni promises to win the Lagos City Marathon next year

Teniola Apata, known in showbiz as Teni D Entertainer, has caused a stir in social media after announcing that she will emerge victorious at the Lagos City Marathon next year,

This happened after Emmanuel Gyang and his wife Deborah Pam were the first Nigerians to complete the 42 km race at the Lagos City Marathon 2020. Gyang was the first Nigerian male to finish 33rd with a time of 2:25.30 seconds, while his wife Pam was the first Nigerian female in her category to finish 14th overall with a time of 2: 45.17 seconds ,

Teni had said in a previous tweet that she wanted to win the 2020 marathon, but when she saw that her plans to get to the top had been taken over by a power couple, the artist planned to do so in 2021.

Extension year, I will win the marathon! This is the tweet

– OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) February 8, 2020

Can she finish first?