Tencent and Black Shark team up on gaming phones: report

Beijing: Tencent Games, the world’s largest gaming company with successes like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor, has announced its new partnership with gaming smartphone maker Black Shark.

The new contract with Black Shark will focus on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the ultimate goal of providing users with an improved mobile gaming experience, reported the news portal GSMArena.

The first smartphone manufacturers like Asus have teamed up with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also the personalized Elite version of Tencent to China.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Black Shark, launched the Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in July of last year and the next Black Shark 3 is expected to launch in the coming months.

The phone should have a 120 Hz screen which can be an offset between 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz Quad HD, 2K or 1080p resolution depending on the needs of the user.

The device would be equipped with the latest SoC Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm as well as an improved cooling mechanism.

In addition, the next one should also come with 5G connectivity and also include 16 GB of RAM.

.