Temtem gets a new trailer that shows his fights, his breeding and his endgame

Since early access to the PC is only a few days away, Humble Bundle has released an informative new trailer for the highly anticipated MMO Temtem. The trailer shows game systems for fighting, breeding and the endgame potential. With a length of less than ninety seconds, the video can be recorded quite quickly. So give it a try below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9esHPiGzulw (/ embed)

The trailer highlights the two-on-two battle system and its strategic depth, highlighted by combos and movement synergies that need to be planned in advance. It is also about breeding, through which some creatures are acquired exclusively. Temtem’s breeding system allows players to pass on certain moves and attributes to create exactly the monster they want.

The game is generously based on Pokémon conventions (it even has three individual starters) and also has its own perspective on highlights called Lumas. Luma Temtem have a distinctive shimmer, are marked with a star next to their name, and are more powerful than their boring, peasant brothers.

Eventually, Humble promised updates to the endgame area in the future, but confirmed that weekly updates with new monsters benefiting from an increased luma rate would be available.

While Temtem won’t be on for a while, it switches to early PC access on January 21st. Are you going to try it out? Let us know in the comments!