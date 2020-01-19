Temperatures continue to warm today

KESQ weather video

Yesterday was a warmer than normal day, reaching a high temperature in Palm Springs of 73 °. Today the average is 70 ° and we will be a few degrees higher than yesterday.

A high pressure ridge extends over the area, keeping conditions warm and dry.

Winds will be offshore, contributing to the warming trend. The bottom of the valley will experience light winds but gusts will be felt for the mountains and the passes.

Those traveling to the American Express PGA West Tour today at La Quinta will experience warmer late 1970s temperatures and increasing cloud cover as this high pressure peak moves east and a low pressure area begins to move.

This penetrating low pressure area will increase the clouds over the next few days and will drop temperatures by a few degrees. There is also the possibility of drizzle, mainly west of the mountains, until Monday. The chances are slim due to the limited instability. However, this bin shows a deep moisture profile, keeping that slight chance in place. Overall, most of the region will expect an increase in cloud cover over the next few days.

7-day forecast / Local forecast / Weather