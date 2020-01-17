The ruling government’s mockery of Jeff Bezos came to light once again after BJP foreign cell chief Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted strong criticism of the Washington Post and asked the CEO of Amazon Global to remind his employees in the United States the growth potential of India.

The American newspaper owned by Bezos has been widely criticized by the BJP and its allies for their critical government coverage led by Narendra Modi in the recent past.

Bezos, who is currently visiting India but has not received an audience with the Prime Minister until Thursday night, had tweeted Wednesday: “Dynamism. Energy. Democracy. #IndianCentury. ”

To this, Chauthaiwale responded quickly: “Please tell this to your employees in Washington DC. Otherwise, its offensive charm is likely to be a waste of time and money. ”

Meanwhile, Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal also mocked Bezos during an event on Thursday and said that Amazon is not doing India a favor by investing one billion dollars.

“The message for investors is to follow the letter and spirit of the law. Amazon is not doing India a favor by investing a billion dollars. If they are getting a billion to finance losses, then the question that must be asked is where the loss came from, the authorities will look for answers, ”said Goyal, during the Raisina Dialogue.

Reports from previous media have suggested that a meeting between Goyal and Bezos seems unlikely.

On Monday, in a major setback before Bezos’s visit to India, the fair market control body, the Indian Competition Commission (ITC) ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart operations in several aspects, including big discounts and an exclusive link with preferred sellers He had faced similar research in the EU and the US. UU.

Finding merit in the accusations made by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a team of merchants, the Commission requested its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation within 60 days of receiving the order.

Meanwhile, merchants from 300 cities in the country have planned to hold protests under the auspices of the Confederation of All Merchants of India (CAIT) during the Bezos visit.

Amazon.com Inc will invest $ 1 billion in the digitization of small and medium enterprises in India and expects to export $ 10 billion in products made in India by 2025, its founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday.

Speaking at a company event in New Delhi, Bezos also said he feels that the 21st century “is going to be the Indian century.” He also confirmed that the company will export $ 10 billion in Make in India products by 2025.

