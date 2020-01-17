TELFAR and Gap announce upcoming collaboration

Since the launch of its eponymous brand in 2005, Telfar Clemens has quickly gained prominence for its avant-garde clothing that drives the brand’s gender norms and cult shopping bag. After Clemens’ Men’s Fall / Winter 2020 show at Pitto Umomo, the designer went to Instagram to announce an upcoming collaboration with Gap.

To celebrate both the upcoming collaboration and the TELFAR Fall / Winter 2020 collection. Gap hosted the TELFAR Paris Fashion Week Men’s Party in its multi-tier, famous Tronchet Store. The facade was adorned with intimate images from TELFAR’s Fall / Winter Show, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Elliot Jerome Brown Jr.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Telfar Clemens attends the Gap X Telfar Party during the Men’s Clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France , (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for GAP)

“Working with Gap is a dream come true for me,” said TELFAR founder and designer Telfar Clemens. “It should come as no surprise that I am obsessed with Gap – what I do is the idea of” normal “- and change that – because then you change real life. The gap created the blueprint for my brand because the person of Gap is literally everyone: every possible race, every gender, every rich, every poor. I want to bring this idea into the year 2020 – and store my clothes outside of fashion capitals and boutiques and make them accessible to everyone . “

However, neither TELFAR nor Gap have released details of what the joint collaboration could involve. This will surely be one of the largest collaborations that hopefully are filled with cozy basics for which Gap is known, mixed with TELFAR’s avant-garde gender-bending aesthetic.

